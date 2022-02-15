Actor, Williams Uchemba gifts his wife brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth present (Video)

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has gifted his wife, Brunella, a brand new Mercedes Benz car as a childbirth present.

This comes days after she gave birth to their first child – a bouncing baby girl, Isabella Uchemba.

Sharing the video which captures the moment he took his wife on a car shopping trip, Williams Uchemba thanked the new mum for all the stress she went through during her pregnancy.

He captioned the video on Instagram, writing;

“A little Push Gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world. From the sleepless nights, to the back pains and how standing up became your favorite sleeping position😂. Thank you for making me a father to the most beautiful baby I’ve set my eyes on, you are indeed a super woman and your strength can’t be matched. I LOVE YOU ❤️😘 And a big shout out to all the awaiting mothers and mothers out there, you guys are the real MVP🙏🏾.”

Watch the video below: