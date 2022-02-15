TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

Actor, Williams Uchemba gifts his wife brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth present (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has gifted his wife, Brunella, a brand new Mercedes Benz car as a childbirth present.

Williams Uchemba gifts wife a brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth present (Video)

This comes days after she gave birth to their first child – a bouncing baby girl, Isabella Uchemba.

READ ALSO

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as…

“I am now a car owner” – Israel DMW says after…

Sharing the video which captures the moment he took his wife on a car shopping trip, Williams Uchemba thanked the new mum for all the stress she went through during her pregnancy.

Williams Uchemba gifts wife a brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth present (Video)

He captioned the video on Instagram, writing;

“A little Push Gift for all the stress you went through these past nine months trying to bring @kamarauchemba into the world. From the sleepless nights, to the back pains and how standing up became your favorite sleeping position😂. Thank you for making me a father to the most beautiful baby I’ve set my eyes on, you are indeed a super woman and your strength can’t be matched. I LOVE YOU ❤️😘 And a big shout out to all the awaiting mothers and mothers out there, you guys are the real MVP🙏🏾.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new video

Actress Sharon Oja gives reasons she won’t flaunt her relationship on social…

Actor, Williams Uchemba gifts his wife brand new Mercedes Benz as childbirth…

Femi Kayode’s ex wife, Precious Chikwendu arraigned for attempted murder…

Emotional moment Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz, surprised her sister…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nancy Isime decorates her nails with dollar bills (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More