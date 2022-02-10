Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and wife welcome a baby boy (Video)

Congratulations are in order for popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, and his wife as they welcome a baby boy together.
The actor took to his social media page on Thursday, February 10 to share the fascinating news with his over 600k Instagram followers.
He shared a video collage of him cradling their newborn baby at the hospital, alongside a video of his wife showing off her baby bump.
He captioned it,
“To God be the glory, we just delivered a BOUNCING BABY BOY.
I thank God almighty, doctors, my parents(both sides) and mummy Toyin Afolayan @lola_idije1959, friends, neighbours for every support all through. Dear Mum, I hope you are happy wherever you are now. You are a grandmother again.”
Watch the video below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES