Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and wife welcome a baby boy (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Congratulations are in order for popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi, and his wife as they welcome a baby boy together.

Yomi Fabiyi and wife welcome a baby boy

The actor took to his social media page on Thursday, February 10 to share the fascinating news with his over 600k Instagram followers.

He shared a video collage of him cradling their newborn baby at the hospital, alongside a video of his wife showing off her baby bump.

He captioned it,

“To God be the glory, we just delivered a BOUNCING BABY BOY.

I thank God almighty, doctors, my parents(both sides) and mummy Toyin Afolayan @lola_idije1959, friends, neighbours for every support all through. Dear Mum, I hope you are happy wherever you are now. You are a grandmother again.”

