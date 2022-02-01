TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham under fire over “Revolution Property” scam

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham, who are brand ambassadors to Revolution Plus Property, a real estate company, over alleged scam.

Odunlade Adekola
Odunlade Adekola

 

There have been allegations that the company is defrauding unsuspecting members of the public in the guise of selling houses and landed properties to them.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

Interpol confirms arrest, Hushpuppi faces extradition from…

According to a report by popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, some people both in Nigeria and outside the country paid money to Revolution Plus Property to purchase houses and lands.

Yet over two years they are yet to be allocated the property they paid for. According to the report, the owners of the company, Dr. Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja, who are husband and wife hurl insults at their customers whenever they request for the property they paid for.

Following Gistlovers call-out on Instagram, many people have taken to the comments and dragged actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham, who are brand ambassadors to the company and always advertise the company on their Instagram page.

Toyin Abraham
Toyin Abraham

See below,

See some comments below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She blocked me everywhere” – Whitemoney says as he narrates…

Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father…

Sammie Okposo’s wife finally reacts to his cheating scandal

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

Mother cries out as mother-in-law brutalizes first son to death

Singer, Ruger finally opens up on why he always wears an eye patch

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham under fire over “Revolution…

Mason Greenwood’s career under threat as EA Sports removes him from FIFA 22

“She’s going to be a good mom” – Rihanna’s dad reacts to her pregnancy news

“Wetin concern you concern Yahoo boys? The curses won’t work” – Apostle…

“My focus is on building real products in the real world” — Kanye West replies…

“I really want to experience pregnancy” – BBNaija’s…

“I really want to experience this” — Mercy Eke cries out, following news…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More