Actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham under fire over “Revolution Property” scam

Nollywood actors, Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham, who are brand ambassadors to Revolution Plus Property, a real estate company, over alleged scam.

There have been allegations that the company is defrauding unsuspecting members of the public in the guise of selling houses and landed properties to them.

According to a report by popular Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, some people both in Nigeria and outside the country paid money to Revolution Plus Property to purchase houses and lands.

Yet over two years they are yet to be allocated the property they paid for. According to the report, the owners of the company, Dr. Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja, who are husband and wife hurl insults at their customers whenever they request for the property they paid for.

Following Gistlovers call-out on Instagram, many people have taken to the comments and dragged actors Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham, who are brand ambassadors to the company and always advertise the company on their Instagram page.

