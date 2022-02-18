Actress Annie Idibia receives N50 million Valentine’s gift from her ‘sugar-daddy, Innocent

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Annie Idibia has received a cash gift of N50 million from her sugar daddy, as Valentine’s gift.

The talented actress and singer’s wife took to her insta story to share the good news.

According to Annie, her sugar daddy refused to buy her Valentine’s gift. He however sent her a cash gift of N50 million as Valentine’s gift.

Sharing screenshots of the alerts which was recorded in N10 million five times, she stated that the money was sent by her sugar daddy who happens to be her husband, Innocent Idibia.

Annie who could not contain her excitement at the huge money gift she received from her sugar daddy, stated that her husband is her sugar daddy.

In one of her posts she wrote,

“Chai! When your guy is also your sugar dada”.

See below,

 

