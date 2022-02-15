Actress Beverly Osu puts her bare butt on display in raunchy IG photo

Controversial nollywood actress, Beverly Osu has sparked uproar on social media after sharing a raunchy photo on Instagram.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the melanin princess asked her over 800k followers to name a more iconic duo than finding peace and being hot at the same time.

In the photo which she shared via her official Instagram handle, the actress was spotted laying in bed, rocking a red lingerie which didn’t cover her butt. This made her backside the center of attention in the photo.

She wrote as caption,

“It’s just about finding peace and being hot . 🕊 Name a more iconic duo.”

However, reacting to this, some Nigerians trolled her for showing off her bare backside on Instagram.

Checkout the photo as you scroll,