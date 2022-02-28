Actress Damilola Adegbite asks married couples the secret of their happy marriage

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has asked married couples the secret of their happy marriage.

The single mother of one was formerly married to Ghanaian Actor, Chris Attoh, but they separated in 2017 shortly after she put to bed.

She therefore took to her Instagram page and asked those who have been married for more than five years the secret of their happy marriage.

”I don’t think we hear enough about happy marriages. Marriages that continue to pass the tests of time. All we hear about are the ones that didn’t work.

Please if you have been happily married for at least 5 years and you see this message on your time line, please brag to me. Tell us what has kept you and your partner together this far. If you know any happily married couples (emphasis on HAPPILY), please tag them too. Tell us how you and your partner keep the flame burning. I met a couple who have been married for 9 years and it was as if I should join the union. They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other! It was too sweet to watch! Please share your secrets! ”.

