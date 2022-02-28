TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of…

Actress Damilola Adegbite asks married couples the secret of their happy marriage

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, has asked married couples the secret of their happy marriage.

Damilola Adegbite
Damilola Adegbite

The single mother of one was formerly married to Ghanaian Actor, Chris Attoh, but they separated in 2017 shortly after she put to bed.

READ ALSO

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola…

‘Don’t be misled’ – Actress, Damilola…

She therefore took to her Instagram page and asked those who have been married for more than five years the secret of their happy marriage.

See below,

”I don’t think we hear enough about happy marriages. Marriages that continue to pass the tests of time. All we hear about are the ones that didn’t work.

Please if you have been happily married for at least 5 years and you see this message on your time line, please brag to me. Tell us what has kept you and your partner together this far. If you know any happily married couples (emphasis on HAPPILY), please tag them too. Tell us how you and your partner keep the flame burning. I met a couple who have been married for 9 years and it was as if I should join the union. They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other! It was too sweet to watch! Please share your secrets! ”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Not perfect but unique” – Maria Chike Benjamin

“Journey of 10 months finally came to an end” – Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre…

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Motherhood is the toughest job title ever” – Actress Aduniade

I’ll do whatever brings me money – Tonto Dikeh replies those dragging her…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me – Toke Makinwa

“Have they sold my mom?” – Man breaks down in tears as his mother goes…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

Actress Damilola Adegbite asks married couples the secret of their happy…

Pretty Mike of Lagos attends event with three ladies dressed like animals

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More