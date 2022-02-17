Actress Jemima Osunde tackles ladies for always visiting men in their apartment

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has tackled ladies who visit men in their apartment instead of the men visiting these ladies in their own apartment.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, she asked why it is ladies who go over to men’s apartment. She also asked if men can’t visit ladies in their own apartment.

She reiterated that some ladies sometimes lament about their man waking them up at an favorable hour and telling such ladies to return to their own apartment.

She stated that these might averred if men visit ladies in their own apartment.

She thus asked the reason why ladies always go over to men’s apartment to sleep when they have their own house.

She also asked whether ladies who do such are homeless.

See below,