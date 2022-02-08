Actress, Kate Henshaw confronts police officer who tried to jump queue at Filling station (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, recently boldly confronted a police officer who tried to jump the queue at a filling station.

Taking to her verified Twitter page, the popular actress explained that she and others were on the queue patiently waiting to fill their tanks, when the police officer attempted to use his influence as a uniformed man to pass the queue.

She claimed that the police officer drove past the line and went to the front.

Kate Henshaw, who was having none of it, approached him right away. She chastised him for being disruptive while he was supposed to be the one to enforce the law and maintain order.

Others waiting in line also joined to confront the police officer and he eventually went to the back to wait his turn.

Kate Henshaw shared a video of the location, while writing;

“50mins still on the queue and this is what someone who is supposed to uphold the law does! Jumped the queue & he was allowed inside. A few sane pple joined me to make him leave & go wait his turn.. Enough already! This suffering is too much…”