By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Sharon Oja, has given reasons why she would not flaunt her relationship on social media.

Sharon Oja
The actress took to her insta story and stated that after seeing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s separation drama, she understands why Jay Z and Beyonce keep their relationship off social media.

According to her she is not the type that supports people putting their relationship on social media.

She stated that someone who is happy in her relationship does not need to prove a point to the world.

Her words in part,

“After seeing Kanye West and Kims drama I sincerely now understand why Jay Z and Beyonce keep everything about themselves off social media… like my goodness!!! I never been a fan of social media PDA iv always believed that if you are happy you don’t have to prove a point to the world”.

Actress Sharon Oja gives reasons she won't flaunt her relationship on social media

