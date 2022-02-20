TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with…

Actress Tolani Baj advises handsome men about licking their lips

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star and actress, Tolani Baj, has an advice for men who are fond of licking their lips.

Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj

Taking to Snapchat, the talented actress stated that men who lick their lips in videos do not appear sexy.

READ ALSO

“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy…

Actress Jemima Osunde tackles ladies for always visiting men…

According to her some men are handsome and they know it. She stated that these men are aware of their handsomeness and they don’t have to show it by licking their lips in videos.

While some ladies may find this interesting, Tolani Baj doesn’t find men licking their lips in videos sexy.

In her words,

“A man that knows he is handsome and acts it. Pretend like you don’t know jare. And licking lips in videos is not sexy either. Stop it”.

Tolani Baj
Tolani Baj
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

Man narrates how his friend cancelled his wedding because his girlfriend listens…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“My son gonna grow up to watch these videos” – Tonto Dikeh writes as she sprints…

“How the Holy Spirit woke me up with a slap to help my trapped…

Actress Tolani Baj advises handsome men about licking their lips

“Most of the rich married/unmarried guys I know have side chicks”…

“Money makes relationships stronger but love takes all the credit” —…

Man narrates how his friend’s girlfriend broke up with him after she ate…

“From private jet to Air Peace” – Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme mocks him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More