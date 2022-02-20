Actress Tolani Baj advises handsome men about licking their lips

Reality tv star and actress, Tolani Baj, has an advice for men who are fond of licking their lips.

Taking to Snapchat, the talented actress stated that men who lick their lips in videos do not appear sexy.

According to her some men are handsome and they know it. She stated that these men are aware of their handsomeness and they don’t have to show it by licking their lips in videos.

While some ladies may find this interesting, Tolani Baj doesn’t find men licking their lips in videos sexy.

In her words,

“A man that knows he is handsome and acts it. Pretend like you don’t know jare. And licking lips in videos is not sexy either. Stop it”.