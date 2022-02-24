“Africa needs a Third World War more than any continent; it’s an opportunity for us” – Adamu Garba says

A former presidential candidate, Adamu Garba, has stated that Africa needs a Third World War more than any continent.

Adamu Garba also said it is an opening for Africa to get back on the right track because we were nothing during the first and second world wars.