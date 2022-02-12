After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her proposal gift (Video)

A viral video circulating on social media, shows a man proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a mall in Port Harcourt but got ‘No’ from her.

In the video clip, the young man made his move by going down on one knee and proposed but unfortunately, the lady turned him down unapologetically.

However, unknowingly to the lady the young man had also prepared another surprise for her. A car gift was waiting outside the building for her as a proposal gift if she had said ‘Yes’.

Seeing the car gift thereafter, shock and regret was written all over the face of the lady, as she realised she had lost the chance of being a car owner.

Watch the viral video below: