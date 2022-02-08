Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy set to release highly anticipated work, “Do It Yourself” music Video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Grammy Award-winning singers, Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy are set to release the music video to their highly anticipated work in 2022, “Do It Yourself”.

ANGELIQUE KIDJO & BURNABOY

This is not the first time both artistes are working together on a project, as Angelique Kidjo had featured on Burna Boy’s Grammy award-nominated album ‘African Giant’ on the song “Different” alongside Damian Marley.

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about…

“Old things are past all things are become new”…

Angelique Kidjo

After this collaboration, both singers met again to work on the project “Do Yourself” which is off Angelique’s ‘Mother Nature’ album and the release date of the video being Thursday, February 10, was announced via Angelique’s official Twitter account.

‘Do Yourself’ by Angelique Kidjo featuring Burna Boy was nominated for the 64th edition of the Grammy awards scheduled to happen on Monday, April 4 2022.

She announced the news on Twitter, writing:

“ANGELIQUE KIDJO & @BURNABOY “DO YOURSELF” – THE MUSIC VIDEO COMING THURSDAY FEB. 10TH”🌍♥️🔥

ANGELIQUE KIDJO POST

