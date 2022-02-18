Annie Idibia reacts as her daughter accosts her for her own share of N50million (Video)

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of popular singer, Tuface idibia has taken to her Instagram to share the video of her daughter, Isabella Idibia accosting her of her own share of the money she received from her husband, Tuface.

The actress had previously narrated how her husband sent her the whooping amount of 50 million to celebrate her on the Valentine’s day.

She wrote on her Instastory,

“AHHHHH ME I CAN’T BE QUIET OR CALM AGAIN OOO AHH

A GUY: BABE

ME: U GOOD?

A GUY: I WAN SEND U STH LIGHT AS I U DEY VEX SEY I NO BUY U FLOWERS O

ME: INNO ABEG LEAVE OOO

Few hours later, 5 different alerts.”

She went further to share the screenshot of the 5 alerts amounting to 50 million.

However, hours later, she shared a video of her daughter, Isabella asking her to share the monetary gift she received from her husband equally.

Isabella said,

“Mummy I saw your post oh, we are gonna share the money 25, 25 ohhh…. The one you posted on your Instagram story that your sugar daddy sent you money.”