“Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die” — Bishop Oyedepo

Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Oyedepo has declared that anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die.

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel, who spoke during the first service at Faith Tabernacle on Sunday, rained curses on evil doers.

In his words;

“All those agents of the devil, they are jittery now. But every kidnapper that woke up this morning won’t wake up tomorrow morning. Anyone shedding any innocent blood, wherever they may be hiding in this country, judgement locates them today.

Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office is cut down today. I think they have heard what they are waiting for. When the Holy Ghost moves on me, that is what happens. There will be calamity tomorrow morning.”