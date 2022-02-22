TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

“Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die” — Bishop Oyedepo

News
By Peter

Nigerian clergyman, Bishop Oyedepo has declared that anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die.

“Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die” – Oyedepo P

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners Chapel, who spoke during the first service at Faith Tabernacle on Sunday, rained curses on evil doers.

READ ALSO

“He is proud, Talks Anyhow’ – Nigerians comment as…

We Need To Wake Up – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Oyedepo…

In his words;

All those agents of the devil, they are jittery now. But every kidnapper that woke up this morning won’t wake up tomorrow morning. Anyone shedding any innocent blood, wherever they may be hiding in this country, judgement locates them today.

Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office is cut down today. I think they have heard what they are waiting for. When the Holy Ghost moves on me, that is what happens. There will be calamity tomorrow morning.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Women with stretch marks on their butt turns me on – Singer Yung6ix

Young men spotted using animals to perform ritual for money inside a river…

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More