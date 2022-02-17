TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” –…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Apostle Suleman slams men who go to the altar to pray to God after jilting ladies (video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A popular Nigerian cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman has attacked men who jilt ladies and afterwards pray to God.

While preaching in his church, he warned men to stop being the reason why women cry. He also noted that they’re aftermath to those who break a woman’s heart.

While preaching in the video, he said,

READ ALSO

“Not every girl that comes to night club is…

American pastor advises men against having a ‘work-wife’

“Stop breaking peoples heart. Stop making people regret knowing you. Stop making people remember you and they are in tears. Because of your character, you have closed the door for every other person.

Nobody wants to trust any other person. If all you did in somebody’s life is to make the person to start suspecting others, you will pay.

You know why? The blessings others would have had that you hindrered, God will make sure you pay for it.

If anyone is crying because of you, you will cry. You come to the altar and you are praying when the person you hurt is alive. You have not gone to apologise. You are coming to pray.

My friend get out of that altar. You broke a girl’s heart. You promised her marriage. She is still alive. She is still breathing. Then you are going to cry to God that your own marriage now you don’t have children, you don’t this or that.

God says why will you have children when you made somebody else’s child cry. God and apologise to that person first before you come back to pray.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state, speaks…

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for you” – Actress…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

“I’m not used to it” – Rihanna reveals pregnancy symptom that…

Apostle Suleman slams men who go to the altar to pray to God after jilting…

Student loses his life, barely two months to his graduation in Nassarawa state…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Mr Ibu’s daughter set to marry man she met on tiktok, two months ago

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More