ASUU declares one-month warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared a one month warning strike until the Federal Government meets its demand.

The union had earlier been deliberating on whether or not to embark on a strike action during their National Executive Council Meeting which was held in the University of Lagos.

The union resolved to take it’s stand after their two days meeting starting from February 12, 2022.

The meeting ended on February 14,2022 with the resolution that the union would embark on a one month warning strike in order for the government to do the needful.

Reacting to this, Adaora Janet who identified herself as a final year student of University of Uyo wrote:

“Omo make una allow me finish in peace first. I don tire for school”.