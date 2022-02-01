Atiku Abubakar’s wife, Jennifer Douglas, confirms their divorce, gives reasons

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Jennifer Douglas, fourth wife of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, have confirmed that both of them are divorced. She also gave reasons for their divorce.

Atiku Abubakar and Jennifer Douglas
Jennifer in a statement released on her social media page on Tuesday 1st February, 2022, disclosed that Atiku’s marriage to his new wife was not the reason for their divorce.

According to her, the reason for their divorce is her continued stay in the United Kingdom which doesn’t seat well with the former Vice president, alongside some other issues.

She also added that Atiku requested to collect a house he gave to her in Abuja, because she requested for divorce.

Her words,

“That His Excellency married a new wife was never the cause of our problem as many have said. His Excellency is a Moslem and I have never questioned him about his wives or intended”.

“The Matrimonial home in Asokoro which we reside was gifted to me by him even before we moved into that home from a previous residence. Indeed, His Excellency caused his Private Secretary to process the DEED of assignment documents for the house, which he did and handed. me the documents.

I then commenced processing the title to the property. During the initial mediation discussion, Excellency denied that he gifted the house even after I showed him the document with the signatures of his aide, his Excellency asked me to give him the deed of gift. When I asked him, where will me and the kids stay when we come to Nigeria?, he told me that since I am the one that asked for a divorce, I should find a place to stay and subsequently, I moved out”.

