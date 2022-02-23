Viral video on instagram shows Nollywood actress, Adedimeji Adebimpe calling out her husband, Lateef Adedimeji for always farting in the house.

In her words,

“Ade you can’t be messing like this. You’ll be farting everywhere in the house and you’ll not say sorry.”

Her husband while busy with their wall clock, muttered a quick “ I’m sorry.”

She responded “ You will fart without even looking back. You won’t even do like you farted.”

She insisted that he farts a lot and he refuted the claim, asking if she does not do the same. She replied “ I don’t fart anyhow” and she maintained that he was lying against her.

During this meager couples argument, to prove her case, she said, ”Oya record me next time. You’re a liar. It is a lie”

She went on to say “you need to be saying sorry. In fact, you need to be paying me so that you will know how to be messing or farting.”

The actress ended her statement by staying “ Anytime you fart, you will pay me”

Watch video below: