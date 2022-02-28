BB Naija’s Angel shows off wards of naira notes she received as gift at the club

Big Brother Naija star, Angel JB Smith, has showed off some wads of money she received as gift at a night club.

Angel JB Smith

Taking to her insta story, the season 6 ex-housemate share a video of wards of #500 notes she received as gifts from a clubber at the club.



Angel who visited the club in the company of her senior colleagues, Dorathy and Lilo, shared a clip of her holding the ward of money.



According to her someone at the club gifted her the money because she is beautiful.



It has become a norm for ex-housemates of Big Brother Naija show to receive gifts from their fans. This time it was angel’s turn, and she received money gift at the club.



In the caption she wrote,



“Pretty privilege cause someone gave me this at the club because I’m a fine girl”.

See below,