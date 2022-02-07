BB Naija’s Pere calls out Ibom Airlines over delayed flight

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has called out Ibom Airlines on Twitter, over his delayed flight.

The reality tv star described the airline as unprofessional and thrash, after his flight was delayed for no reason.

His words,

“The most unprofessional and thrashiest of airline carriers has got to be @ibomairlines You can’t leave passengers stranded at the airport for no bloody reason. People who were here way ahead of time????”.

A commenter identified as Eva wrote:

“Sadly, it’s not just them but so many others and even worse is the international airlines( all in Nigeria airports). No sympathy nor remorse perhaps because they always go scot free and there seems to be no penalty”.

See below,