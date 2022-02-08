BB Naija’s Saga creates portrait of great Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Saga, I not only a reality tv star but a talented artist. This is obvious as he creates a beautiful portrait of great Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Saga
Saga

The talented artist created a beautiful portrait of epic Nigerian singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Sharing a photo of the portrait on Instagram, he stated that the portrait took him 6 moths to create and he is set to unveil the portrait soon.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

According to him painting has been his hobby since childhood. He added that anybody can do what he does.

His words,

“I want peace. Happiness. Not only for myself. For everybody”. Words of the great FELA ANIKULAPO-KUTI. One of my best works yet…took me about 6monthsof working consistently to finish it. Charcoal and graphite pencils on paper”.

In another post he wrote,

“I started painting for fun, it was one of my hobbies when I was little. Even when there wasn’t any serious proof that I had any talent, I kept at it. I believe that talent is just a pursued interest. Anybody can do what I do”.

