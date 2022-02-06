BBNaija’s Boma reveals the features of poor people

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore, has revealed the characteristics of poor people. He stated that what poor people have is only money.

The reality tv star took to the micro-blogging platform and stated that some people have money yet they are mentally, spiritually and emotionally poor.

While describing poor people he stated all they have is money. He therefore advised his fans to refrain from persons who are rich yet are mentally, spiritually and emotionally poor.

In a tweet he wrote,

“Some people are so poor all they have is money”.

In another tweet he wrote,

“Refrain from people that are poor mentally, spiritually and emotionally, to avoid being led astray. A word is enough for the wise”.

