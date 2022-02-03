BBNaija’s Tega slams lady who tackled her BBNaija lover, Boma over his comment on her page

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has queried a lady who tackled Boma Akpore for commenting on her page.

Tega Dominic had shared a post talking about true love, and Boma reacted to the post with fire emojis.

However, a lady wasn’t pleased with Boma dropping a comment as she claimed that he was setting Tega up for trolling.

“You are not supposed to comment on this particular video nao. You will bring drags on Tega”, the lady said.

However, Tega in her response slammed the lady did feeling like she has control over another person’s life.

Tega responded:

“Why? Why do you guys feel you have so much control over people’s life? Why? Why can’t he comment? Why?”

