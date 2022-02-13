“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure” – Singer Oxlade breaks silence on leaked s3x tape

Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has broken silence after his sex tape went viral and made rounds on social media. He stated that betrayal is real.

Oxlade’s sextape recently leaked on social media and this got many social media users talking and lashing out at the singer.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, the singer noted that his business is out in the public even though he is not the type to put his business in the public.

He added that betrayals are very real and apologized to the lady in sex tape, who according to him doesn’t deserve this.

His words,

“I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologise to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly to my fans and well-wisher”

See below,