TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure” – Singer Oxlade breaks silence on leaked s3x tape

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has broken silence after his sex tape went viral and made rounds on social media. He stated that betrayal is real.

Oxlade’s sextape recently leaked on social media and this got many social media users talking and lashing out at the singer.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, the singer noted that his business is out in the public even though he is not the type to put his business in the public.

READ ALSO

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild…

He added that betrayals are very real and apologized to the lady in sex tape, who according to him doesn’t deserve this.

His words,

“I am conscious that my business is out in the public and I am not the type of person to put my personal business out there. Betrayals are very real and in this same token I want to apologise to the woman in the video, who did not deserve this type of exposure and lastly to my fans and well-wisher”

See below,

Oxlade
Oxlade
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

“My colleagues influenced youths to engage in ritual killings”…

Cross dresser, James Brown visits London, Shares adorable photos

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

Singer, Seyi Shay confirms pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump in new…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More