Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola lands second movie role in Niyi Akinmolayan’s movie

By Adebimpe

Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola, has bagged her second movie role as an actress.

Temi Otedola
Temi Otedola

The actress recently bagged her second movie role in Niyi Akinmolayan’s movie.

The billionaire daughter, shared the good news on her Instagram page. She  would be featuring in the movie, titled, “The Man Job” by Niyi Akinmolayan.

According to her acting is what she loves most as a career and she is back on the screen.

In her words,

“Back doing what I love the most! Movies baby absolutely delighted to be coming back to your screens soon”.

Niyi Akinmolayan took to the  comment section and and wrote,

“You killing it girl!”, he wrote.

See below,

Temi Otedola
Temi Otedola
