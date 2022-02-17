TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Redvigor breaks silence following reports that her ex-husband has found love again

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ex wife of actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Red Vigor has broken silence following news that her ex husband is in a new relationship.

RedVigor was seen dancing excitedly after the news of her ex husband’s relationship status was made public.

Reacting to the news, some Instagram users and fan have asked bloggers not to tag her alongside the news as it’s not her first time of doing a dance video.

Mzolanma said,
“Ex wife, ex-wife make una allow her rest….Dude has moved on stop tagging her to his name… Her name is Maureen, T for thanks.”

Lyndafelix also wrote,
“Has she not been dancing before? Anything she does now after the engagement, you bloggers will read meaning into it. Lol, I saw this post coming Sha. Cutie, u no go like rest?”

Everything beauty also wrote,
“I like I don’t understand what is she suppose to be doing?”

adannayaelendu,
“She always dancing na abeg allow her.”

