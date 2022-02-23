Bobrisky shades James Brown after he announced his admission to London school

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

News of controversial cross dresser and social media influencer, James Brown gaining admission into a London school has been trending online.

During his birthday yesterday, he shared a video of himself in a classroom in the United Kingdom while disclosing that he’s self sponsored.

Bobrisky crossdressers look like pigs

He received a lot of congratulations over his achievements but controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky threw shades at him, shortly after he revealed that he went to the UK to further his studies.

Bobrisky launched an IG live session where he demanded to know a good school that operates during winter period in London.

Bobrisky further affirmed that she has been to a lot of places in the world.

According to her, “she’s among those who travelled to the UK, US and other developed countries when there was enormous riches there compared to now that things have depreciated in value.”

