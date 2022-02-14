Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a private jet (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has shared a video of himself aboard a private jet.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Bobrisky threw a subtle shade at James Brown who has been receiving accolades from fans on social media, following his trip to London.

Bobrisky stated that he flew his makeup artist, house girl and personal assistant in a PJ, and warned Nigerians never to compare trash with class.

In his words:

“Billionaire girlfriend flying with her makeup artist, house girl and pa. Never compare trash with class !!!! Even many of ur female celebrities no reach lol.

Non of ur favorite female celebrities fly with their glam team and workers, we don’t share space on pj ✈️ 😂 we pay for full jet. I will always top the chart always… you wanna compete with me then you should be ready to use ur dad for money ritual cos you can’t still beat dis Boss right here called BOBRISKY”.