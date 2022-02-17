TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky‘s younger sister has taken to Instagram to speak on her sister’s sexuality.

According to the video she shared on Instagram, she noted that Bobrisky is her elder sister who is not jealous of James Brown and she’s not a gay. She asked trolls to leave her elder sister alone.

She said,
“Listen to me, my elder sister is a good person, he is not jealous of James Brown just like you guys are speculating. My sister is not gay please, leave my sister Bobrisky alone.”

Reacting to the video are trolls.

Iam ascom wrote, “ARE U NORMAL AT ALL. Mtcheew”

realyusfaith stated, “He or she omo werey.”

J Brock also noted,, “which one u dey, I’m confuse.”

