Businessman reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids

A twitter user and businessman identified as @madebycharles, has taken to his twitter page to narrate why he doesn’t deem it fit to have kids.

He expressed his anger towards his own parents when he wrote:

“Taking care of my people (parents and siblings) is never up for discussion with anybody, anytime whatsoever. With that being said, sometimes I wish I can lay my parents down and flog them”.

“HOW THE F*CK ARE YOU HAVING 9( 7 alive) kids??? For context, my youngest sibling is 2. It infuriates so much when I think about it sometimes. It has also bolden my resolve to never have kids. Cos why?”.

“So abuse aside, some parents really make taking care of them at old age difficult by choices like this. And oh! The branch has extended. My kid sis, the one immediately after me, whom I am just a year older than was also have a 5yr old.

See when I say I don’t want kids and people try to convince me and talk to me, I am very close to loosing my temper”.

“See I was legit pissed for a whole year about this mehn. I am the first child, imagine what goes through my mind. I haven’t been home in a year”.