TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband,…

Man narrates how his friend cancelled his wedding because his…

Canada-based Nigerian lady reacts after her 14 years old daughter was allegedly extorted by immigration officials

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Canada-based Nigerian lady has reacted after her fourteen years old daughter was allegedly extorted by Immigration officials.

The lady identified as Imoteda, on the micro-blogging platform, stated that her fourteen years old daughter was traveling by herself.

According to her the officials of the Nigerian Immigration took all her money before they let her go.

READ ALSO

Comedian, Crazeclown opens up on why he ‘arrested’ and…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000”…

While lamenting her daughter’s ordeal, she stated that the officials took all her money, and didn’t leave her with any money to even buy food.

Her words,

“My 14 year old daughter, FOURTEEN, is traveling by herself. Immigration took ALL her money before they let her go. They took money from a fucking 14 year. Didn’t even leave her with 1kobo or 1 thousand naira so she can buy food while she waits. How WICKED!!!! @FAAN_Official”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ mother rages as Ned Nwoko allegedly pays bride price of new wife…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Man narrates how his friend cancelled his wedding because his girlfriend listens…

Nigerians react to video of Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle singing…

Man hires neighbour to impregnate wife; drags him to court for failing to…

Tonto Dikeh called out for showing off fake ‘real estate investment’ for her son…

“Jaruma get coconut head” – Reactions as Jaruma comes for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Canada-based Nigerian lady reacts after her 14 years old daughter was allegedly…

Man narrates how his US-based friend filed for divorce after his wife sowed the…

“Submission is a two-way street, it is not gender-sensitive” —…

“I’m not getting married anytime soon” – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya informs his admirers

“My son gonna grow up to watch these videos” – Tonto Dikeh writes as she sprints…

“How the Holy Spirit woke me up with a slap to help my trapped…

Actress Tolani Baj advises handsome men about licking their lips

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More