Canada-based Nigerian lady reacts after her 14 years old daughter was allegedly extorted by immigration officials

A Canada-based Nigerian lady has reacted after her fourteen years old daughter was allegedly extorted by Immigration officials.

The lady identified as Imoteda, on the micro-blogging platform, stated that her fourteen years old daughter was traveling by herself.

According to her the officials of the Nigerian Immigration took all her money before they let her go.

While lamenting her daughter’s ordeal, she stated that the officials took all her money, and didn’t leave her with any money to even buy food.

Her words,

“My 14 year old daughter, FOURTEEN, is traveling by herself. Immigration took ALL her money before they let her go. They took money from a fucking 14 year. Didn’t even leave her with 1kobo or 1 thousand naira so she can buy food while she waits. How WICKED!!!! @FAAN_Official”.

