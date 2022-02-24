“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

The rumoured split of singer, Davido and his ex fiancé and babymama, Chioma Rowland, is no new news at all.

But according to recent, reports it seems the favorite couple, Davido and Chioma are back together!”

They have been suspected to be operating a current low key relationship as Davido carries out public show of love to his baby mama.

Eniola Badmus comes into the picture as Davido was seen whispering words that seemed like ”Chioma dey come“ to her ears while they were at E Money’s birthday party.

Curious Nigerians were able to speculate and make out the words he whispered.

According to reports, this is the third time the couple have fueled rumors of reconciliation.

Watch video below: