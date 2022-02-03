Comedian, Ashmusy calls out Lagos filling station for selling water as fuel, threatens lawsuit (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Instagram comedian, Ashmusy, has called out a filling station in Lagos for allegedly selling water as fuel to unsuspecting customers.

Comedian, Ashmusy calls out Lagos filling station, threatens lawsuit
The comedian, in a series of videos and posts she shared on her Instagram Stories expressing her displeasure, narrated how her car broke down in the middle of the road after buying fuel from the filling station.

According to her, to her surprise, other motorists who came out of the same filling station had similar problems and the same thing also happened to her generator at home.

Ashmusy, who threatened to file a lawsuit against the filling station, also shared a video which showed the mixed fuel in bowls.

In her words;

“I’m suing @northwestpetroleumcias

They have ruined my car, generators , appliances … no wonder everything has been spoiling.. gosh this is madness

How do you sell water instead of fuel ??? Literally water 90% and fuel 10% tffff”

See screenshots and videos below:

 

