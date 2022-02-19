Comedian, Crazeclown opens up on why he ‘arrested’ and ‘detained’ one-year-old daughter (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

A video shared online by Jojo, the wife of popular comedian Crazeclown, shows the moment the comic actor arrested his one-year-old daughter and detained her in a room.

In the video clip, the Instagram skit maker is seen escorting his daughter whose hands were cuffed with an handcuff to the “police station” which was not a literal station, but a room in their home.

Explaining why he arrested the minor, Crazeclown said it was because she woke up in the middle of the night for no reason.

According to him, the one-year-old toddler woke up and started giving disturbances to he and his wife, JoJo at night.

Therefore, Crazeclown explained that it was pertinent to make sure the little girl was “arrested” for that.

The video has stirred mixed reactions from netizens as they questioned why he had a handcuff at home. Some opined that the handcuff was from a BDSM kit which means that the actor and his wife engage in sexual practices that involves bondage, dominance, and submission.

But reacting to the comments, Crazeclown who films entertainment videos stated that the handcuff is a prop for his video shoots.

