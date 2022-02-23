Court orders Jaruma’s rearrest (Details)

An Abuja High Court in Zuba has revoked the bail granted to the popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, also known as Jaruma and ordered her re-arrest.

Judge Ismail Abdullahi Jibrin, called for her immediate rearrest and remand in the Suleja Correctional Centre, until March 17, 2022; the new adjournment date for the next sitting by the court as regards the case.

This comes after neither Jaruma nor her lawyer showed up in court to speak for themselves in respect to her case with billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Jaruma was previously arrested on January 21, and arraigned by the police for allegedly publishing libelous and defamatory contents about Ned Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

But she was later granted bail on February 28. However, the High Court had now ordered her arrest once again.