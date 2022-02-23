“Dad sent me to UNICAL at age 17; this is how I turned out” – Crossdresser shares slideshow (Video)

Jefferson Ndoma, a student of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has sparked outrage with a recent video which surfaced the internet.

Jefferson shared a slideshow of how he gradually turned himself into a crossdresser after commencing studies at the age of 17.

On his Tiktok handle, the first part of the slideshow he shared accompanied the caption:

“The 17-year-old son my parents sent to the university.” The second caption for the second part of the slideshow read: “Me at the university of Calabar.”

However, the slideshow didn’t go down well with many Nigerians on social media as tons of reactions criticized the crossdresser.

@eugynation: “May God give your parents strong heart to bear this.”

@miss_big_bold beautiful: “Them don dey plenty ohh. I wish the government can do something soon.”

@notionapparel: “May God help us in raising a God fearing children.”