TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

“Dad sent me to UNICAL at age 17; this is how I turned out” – Crossdresser shares slideshow (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Jefferson Ndoma, a student of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has sparked outrage with a recent video which surfaced the internet.

Jefferson shared a slideshow of how he gradually turned himself into a crossdresser after commencing studies at the age of 17.

On his Tiktok handle, the first part of the slideshow he shared accompanied the caption:

READ ALSO

How popular runs girls in UNICAL paid helper back with evil…

UNICAL lecturer stabs student in the eye, student loses…

“The 17-year-old son my parents sent to the university.” The second caption for the second part of the slideshow read: “Me at the university of Calabar.”

However, the slideshow didn’t go down well with many Nigerians on social media as tons of reactions criticized the crossdresser.

@eugynation: “May God give your parents strong heart to bear this.”

@miss_big_bold beautiful: “Them don dey plenty ohh. I wish the government can do something soon.”

@notionapparel: “May God help us in raising a God fearing children.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Leave a Reply