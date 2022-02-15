Davido disburses N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages

Billionaire Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known Davido , has disbursed over N250 million of his birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages across Nigeria.

Davido in an official statement released on his Twitter page, on Tuesday, 15th February 2022, stated that the N200 million he was gifted by friends and family as birthday gift, in addition to his personal donation of N50 million, has been donated to 292 orphanages across the country.

His words,

“As a follow up to the press statement I released on 19th November 2021 where I announced my intention of donating the total sum of N200 million received from my friends and family, together with my personal donation of N50 million, to orphanages across Nigeria, I bring you an update.

As promised, a five-man disbursement committee was set up. Since its inauguration, the members of this committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of documented and verified orphanages. I am pleased to announce that the disbursement of funds is complete.

So far, the total of N250,000,000 has been disbursed to 292 orphanages.

As promised in my first statement, I have listed/attached the names and amounts disbursed to the various orphanages. In the spirit of transparency, I thought it wise to give you my loyal supporters, fans, friends and family an update in this regard.

I would like to say a big thank you to everyone that made this possible, the committee of high caliber and principled people who dedicated their time to ensuring this task was expeditiously carried out, my wonderful family, friends and well wishers. Thank you for your continuous support and love.

