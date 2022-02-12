Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content creator (Video)

A roasted plantain seller breaks down in tears after receiving a whooping cash gift of N500K from a content creator who pranked her at her place of business, days ago.

This comes following a viral video made by the content creator who pranked the roasted plantain seller, on how her product isn’t delicious at all, leading to an emotional moment for the woman.

However, days later, the content creator returned to the same woman with a surprising cash gift of N500K which was received as donations from thousands of Instagram followers to support the plantain seller’s business.

In fact, the woman who couldn’t contain her joy then broke down in tears as she rolled on the ground.

