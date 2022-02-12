TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content creator (Video)

Social Media drama
By Peter

A roasted plantain seller breaks down in tears after receiving a whooping cash gift of N500K from a content creator who pranked her at her place of business, days ago.

Days after being pranked, plantain seller gets cash gift of 500K from content creator (Video)

This comes following a viral video made by the content creator who pranked the roasted plantain seller, on how her product isn’t delicious at all, leading to an emotional moment for the woman.

However, days later, the content creator returned to the same woman with a surprising cash gift of N500K which was received as donations from thousands of Instagram followers to support the plantain seller’s business.

In fact, the woman who couldn’t contain her joy then broke down in tears as she rolled on the ground.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her mom’s burial, reveals…

Lady in Oxlade’s video vows to sue for damages, after main boyfriend recognized…

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

Man recounts experience after patronizing a breastfeeding ‘Olosho’…

“Some of us are becoming the men we wanted to marry” – BB…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Cross dresser, James Brown visits London, Shares adorable photos

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

Singer, Seyi Shay confirms pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump in new…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. officially signs for Manchester United youth

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More