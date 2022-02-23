DJ Cuppy regrets admission into Oxford University; gives reasons

Billionaire daughter and famous Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her regrets on enrolling for a third degree in Oxford University.

She also admitted to finding strength in her regret. But for the most part, the Billionaire daughter who is currently a full time master’s student of the University of Oxford, noted that she feels doing a third University degree affected her music career as she wrote on her twitter:

“Some days I’m at @UniofOxford deeply regretting doing a third University degree because I feel like it has affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this, I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life.”