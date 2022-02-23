TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family…

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” –…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has…

DJ Cuppy regrets admission into Oxford University; gives reasons

Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire daughter and famous Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her regrets on enrolling for a third degree in Oxford University.

She also admitted to finding strength in her regret. But for the most part, the Billionaire daughter who is currently a full time master’s student of the University of Oxford, noted that she feels doing a third University degree affected her music career as she wrote on her twitter:

“Some days I’m at @UniofOxford deeply regretting doing a third University degree because I feel like it has affected my progress in the music industry but some days like this, I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Suspected ritualist reveals he can’t spend his money on family (Video)

“Go well my guy, I’m coming in 2033, the goal is to d!e rich” – Suspected…

Missing man returns after 5 years to discover his wife has remarried

Wife returns home unannounced, meets unknown lady tying her wrapper in her…

Lady lands in trouble after leaking nude videos of her friends online (Video)

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My heart is broken – Openly Gay Nigerian pastor reacts to alleged murder…

“I have failed in so many things in life”- Iyabo Ojo speaks

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Naira Marley angrily reacts to Zinoleesky and Mohbad’s arrest

“Make una go hug transformer” – Sammie Okposo writes as he vacations with wife,…

“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W…

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More