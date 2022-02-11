DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift (Video)

Nigerian and Davido’s official Disc Jockey, popularly known as DJ Ecool, has shared the heartwarming moment he and his siblings gave their mother a car gift as an early Valentine’s day present.

DJ Ecool and his siblings decided to surprise their mother with a brand new car, and her reaction on receiving the gift from her children was both emotional and priceless.

On receiving the keys to the new car from her children, DJ ECool’s mother shed some tears of joy, as she took delivery of one of the fruits of her labour.

While sharing the video on his verified Instagram account, DJ Ecool captioned it:

“We love you mom! ❤️❤️💝💝🥰🌹💐 Early Valentines gift! 😎”.

Watch the adorable video below: