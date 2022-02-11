DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car as Valentine’s gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Nigerian and Davido’s official Disc Jockey, popularly known as DJ Ecool, has shared the heartwarming moment he and his siblings gave their mother a car gift as an early Valentine’s day present.

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car for Valentine's Day

DJ Ecool and his siblings decided to surprise their mother with a brand new car, and her reaction on receiving the gift from her children was both emotional and priceless.

On receiving the keys to the new car from her children, DJ ECool’s mother shed some tears of joy, as she took delivery of one of the fruits of her labour.

DJ Ecool and siblings surprise mother with new car for Valentine's Day gift

While sharing the video on his verified Instagram account, DJ Ecool captioned it:

“We love you mom! ❤️❤️💝💝🥰🌹💐 Early Valentines gift! 😎”.

Watch the adorable video below:

1 of 5

