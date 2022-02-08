“Don’t date anyone earning less than you, date your equal or better” – Lady advises women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has advised women not to date a man that earns less than them.

While sharing her experience, the lady identified as xhleighlouse on Twitter, stated that she dated down and she regretted it.

She thereby advised women not to date anyone earning less than them or not in a stable position in life.

She added women should date their equals to avoid regrets.

In the now-deleted tweet, she wrote,

“I can not BELIVE I dated down. Ladies please learn from my mistake. Don’t ever date down, don’t ever date anyone who is earning less than you and not in a stable secure position in life. Date your equal or better. Never ever date down. You’ll regret it.”

See below,

