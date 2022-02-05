“Don’t entertain men who are cheap, or ask to split the bill on a first date —Nigerian Lady advises women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A Nigerian Lady has taken to Twitter and advised ladies to avoid cheap men who ask to split the bill on the first date.

According to her cheap is an energy and a lifestyle. She stated suggesting something inexpensive is different from being cheap.

Her words,

“Ladies anyone being cheap with you should be an automatic dub, especially on a first date. Cheap is an energy, a lifestyle – do you really want to live that way?. There is a difference between suggesting something inexpensive like a museum and just being cheap like asking to split the bill. Some people may not have the funds but still make an effort. Some just give you a cheap nasty energy. Use discernment”.

