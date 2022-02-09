“Don’t fvck with me” – Reality star, Nini blows hot after Pere called her a ‘gossip’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Nini Singh has seemingly reacted to her colleague, Pere Egbi’s interview where he referred to her as a gossip.

Sini singh

In a recent interview on The Queen Diva Show while speaking on his relationship with Nini, Pere had stated that she is cool but she talks about people behind their back.

BB Naija’s Pere calls out Ibom Airlines over delayed…

I’m the topic of gossip at all barbershops – Reality…

When the interviewer asked him to explain what he meant, Pere said she is a big-time gossip and was always gossiping about fellow housemates with her love interest on the recently concluded reality show, Saga.

Pere

He said;

“Nini is cool but my experience with her in the Big Brother House…. she sabi dey talk for person back”

The interviewer interjected and asked how. In response, Pere added, “she gossips na.. she and Saga were always gossiping. It’s not a hidden something.”

In an apparent reaction to the interview video, Nini took to Twitter to address a certain “soldier” whom she warned not to mess with her.

She tweeted;

Soldier go, soldier come, soldier do wetin you wan do, but don’t fvck with me”

Her tweet has generated reactions from Pere’s fans who dared her to mention hia name instead of throwing subtle shade.

See her post and fans comment below…

Sini post Post comment

Post comment

 

