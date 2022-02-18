“Don’t let anyone oppress you on social media, nobody is better than you” – Bobrisky’s former PA Oye Kyme

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe
Oye Kyme and Bobrisky
Oye Kyme and Bobrisky

Oye Kyme, Crossdresser Bobrisky’s former PA, has advised ladies not to let anyone oppress them on social media because nobody is better than them.

Oye Kyme while throwing a subtle shade at her former boss, Bobrisky, stated that girls should be proud of what they do for a living because nobody is better than them.

This she said in reaction to reports of  Bobrisky, boarding a commercial flight, few days after he claimed her wealthy boyfriend sent a private jet to pick her up.

Her words read in part,

“Girls don’t let anybody oppress you on this app. I swear continue to do what you do for a living. Love your work even if it is small business be proud of yourself. Nobody is better than you”.

In another post she shade Bobrisky for boarding a commercial flight. In her words, she stated that,

“From private jet to airpeace”.

 

 

