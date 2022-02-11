“D’Owner and D’Owned” – Mercy Aigbe writes as she shares beautiful photo of her and new husband, Kazim Adeoti

Nollywood actress and film producer, Mercy Aigbe, is no doubt deeply in love with and can not stop gushing over her new husband, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress in the early hours of Friday, took to Instagram and shared a cute photo of her and new husband, Kazim Adeoti.

In the caption she described her husband as the owner and herself as the owned.

Recall that Mercy Aigbe recently got married to her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, who is a film producer.

This generated mixed reactions online, because at the time the two got married, Kazim was still married to his first wife, and they have four children together.

However Mercy Aigbe seems unmoved by peoples opinion, as she keeps flaunting her man at every given opportunity.

Her words,

“D’Owner and D’Owned”.

See below,