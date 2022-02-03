Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after her pregnancy announcement

Canadian rapper, Drake appears to be taking the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy quite badly, as he has now unfollowed her on Instagram.

Given the past experience of the multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper and the Barbadian singer together, Drake is said to have unfollowed her on the platform following Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement.

In the past, there have been several unverified rumors that Drake and Rihanna were dating at one point, but they have both rejected the rumors on multiple occasions. Drake later re-followed A$AP Rocky on Instagram, but has not followed back Rihanna.

Below is a screenshot of Drake’s IG page:

Since the pregnancy announcement, people have mocked Champagne Papi, questioning how he’s coping with the news and photos that has gone viral worldwide.