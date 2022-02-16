E-Money shows off Cows received ahead of his 40th birthday (Video)

Nigerian billionaire and the Chairman of Five Star Music Group, Emeka Okonkwo popularly known as E-Money, has shared a video of cows given to him ahead of his 40th birthday celebration this month.

The music executive who turned age 40 on February18, 2022, shared some videos of the newly arrived cows on his Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday.

E-Money’s brother, popular singer KCee, who recorded the video also wished him a happy birthday. He could also be clearly heard saying in the clip;

“Wahala E-Money you don turn this our estate to village. They are still bringing cows. Le kwa Maalu. Na wa. On the 19th and 18th, it’s gonna go down. It’s crazy. Happy birthday, E-money. Happy birthday, bro.”

Watch the video below: