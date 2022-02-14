TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian interior decorator and entrepreneur, Ehi Ogbebor has taken to social media to showcase pictures and videos of her man giving her a treat for the Valentine’s Day.

Ehi revealed how her man asked her to pack her bag, on Val’s Eve.

According to her, “They said pack bag… I have o… Obey before complain Val see what you have done… No coconut head tonight.”

She also wrote, “They haff packed their things let’s see how this goes.”

The duo packed and left for a hotel on Val’s Eve she got there and met a colourful setting.

She was elated as she saw a bottle of wine, red balloons and roses on the bed.

Reacting to the video, Mary wrote, Awwwwwnnnnnn God when? I will get my man soon before oppression kills me.


