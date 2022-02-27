TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three…

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help ” – Burna Boy reacts after car crash

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Singer Burna Boy  has reacted to reports that he had a car crash in his Ferrari. He lamented about how people recorded him instead of helping him out.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Theinfong earlier reported that the singer was involved in an accident in his newly acquired Ferrari, which was captured in a video shared by a blogger, Instablog.

READ ALSO

Singer Burna Boy Reportedly crashes his Ferrari In Lekki…

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left…

Reacting to the accident, Burna Boy took to his insta story and stated that he had an accident in is Ferrari today and his leg hurts.

He however lamented about how people came out with phones to record him instead of helping him out.

His words,

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My legs just hurts a little but am fine. It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) but I love you all. Gambo got me”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake…

Singer Burna Boy Reportedly crashes his Ferrari In Lekki Lagos (Video)

Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, brand new car on her birthday…

“Nigerian citizens won’t be harmed in Ukraine” — Russian ambassador to…

“February 26th is a special day in our family” – Obi Cubana celebrates wife and…

“I’m a god” – BBNaija star, Ka3na brags as she shows off daughter she ‘created’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More