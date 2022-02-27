“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help ” – Burna Boy reacts after car crash

Singer Burna Boy has reacted to reports that he had a car crash in his Ferrari. He lamented about how people recorded him instead of helping him out.

Theinfong earlier reported that the singer was involved in an accident in his newly acquired Ferrari, which was captured in a video shared by a blogger, Instablog.

Reacting to the accident, Burna Boy took to his insta story and stated that he had an accident in is Ferrari today and his leg hurts.

He however lamented about how people came out with phones to record him instead of helping him out.

His words,

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My legs just hurts a little but am fine. It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) but I love you all. Gambo got me”.

See below,